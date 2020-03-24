Coronavirus, l’annuncio di Greta Thunberg: “Sono in isolamento”. Le sue condizioni

Un altro personaggio noto potrebbe essere stato colpito dal coronavirus. Parliamo dell’attivista svedese, famosa per le sue battaglie in favore dell’ambiente, Greta Thunberg. Da diversi giorni la giovane non aveva dato cenni sui social, ma oggi ha deciso di rompere il silenzio ed ha annunciato di avere i sintomi riconducibili al Covid-19. Anche il suo papà Svante, che ha effettuato dei viaggi in Europa assieme a lei, sarebbe stato contagiato dal virus che sta mietendo morti in tutto il mondo.
Greta ha iniziato così il suo post pubblicato sul social network Instagram: “Nelle ultime due settimane sono rimasta a casa. Da quando sono tornata dal mio viaggio in Europa centrale mi sono isolata (in un appartamento preso in prestito lontano da mia madre e mia sorella). Circa dieci giorni fa ho iniziato a sentire alcuni sintomi, come mio padre, che ha viaggiato con me a Bruxelles. Mi sentivo stanca, avevo i brividi, mal di gola e tosse”, ha aggiunto. (Continua dopo la foto)
L’adolescente ha proseguito: “Mio padre ha avuto gli stessi sintomi, ma molto più intensi e con la febbre. In Svezia non puoi fare il test per il Covid-19 a meno che tu non abbia bisogno di cure mediche urgenti. A tutti i malati viene chiesto di restare a casa e di isolarsi. Dunque non ho fatto il test per il Covid-19, ma è estremamente probabile che lo abbia avuto, visti i sintomi e le circostanze. Non mi sentivo male e non sospettavo di nulla”, ha affermato ancora Thunberg. (Continua dopo la foto)
L’attivista ha concluso il suo intervento facendo un appello ai più giovani: “Questo è ciò che rende pericoloso il virus. Molti (specialmente i giovani) potrebbero non notare alcun sintomo o sintomi molto lievi. Quindi in tanti non sanno di avere il virus e possono trasmetterlo alle persone a rischio. Noi che non apparteniamo ai gruppi di persone a rischio abbiamo una responsabilità enorme, le nostre azioni possono fare la differenza tra la vita e la morte per molti altri. Tenetelo a mente”. (Continua dopo la foto)
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father – who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but – AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
Per quanto riguarda l’Italia, oggi ha invece comunicato di essere positivo al coronavirus Guido Bertolaso: “Sono positivo al Covid-19. Quando ho accettato questo incarico sapevo quali fossero i rischi a cui andavo incontro, ma non potevo non rispondere alla chiamata per il mio Paese. Ho qualche linea di febbre, nessun altro sintomo al momento. Sono in isolamento e rispetterò il periodo di quarantena. Vincerò anche questa battaglia”.
