Coronavirus, l’annuncio di Greta Thunberg: “Sono in isolamento”. Le sue condizioni





Un altro personaggio noto potrebbe essere stato colpito dal coronavirus. Parliamo dell’attivista svedese, famosa per le sue battaglie in favore dell’ambiente, Greta Thunberg. Da diversi giorni la giovane non aveva dato cenni sui social, ma oggi ha deciso di rompere il silenzio ed ha annunciato di avere i sintomi riconducibili al Covid-19. Anche il suo papà Svante, che ha effettuato dei viaggi in Europa assieme a lei, sarebbe stato contagiato dal virus che sta mietendo morti in tutto il mondo.

Greta ha iniziato così il suo post pubblicato sul social network Instagram: “Nelle ultime due settimane sono rimasta a casa. Da quando sono tornata dal mio viaggio in Europa centrale mi sono isolata (in un appartamento preso in prestito lontano da mia madre e mia sorella). Circa dieci giorni fa ho iniziato a sentire alcuni sintomi, come mio padre, che ha viaggiato con me a Bruxelles. Mi sentivo stanca, avevo i brividi, mal di gola e tosse”, ha aggiunto. (Continua dopo la foto)





















L’adolescente ha proseguito: “Mio padre ha avuto gli stessi sintomi, ma molto più intensi e con la febbre. In Svezia non puoi fare il test per il Covid-19 a meno che tu non abbia bisogno di cure mediche urgenti. A tutti i malati viene chiesto di restare a casa e di isolarsi. Dunque non ho fatto il test per il Covid-19, ma è estremamente probabile che lo abbia avuto, visti i sintomi e le circostanze. Non mi sentivo male e non sospettavo di nulla”, ha affermato ancora Thunberg. (Continua dopo la foto)







































L’attivista ha concluso il suo intervento facendo un appello ai più giovani: “Questo è ciò che rende pericoloso il virus. Molti (specialmente i giovani) potrebbero non notare alcun sintomo o sintomi molto lievi. Quindi in tanti non sanno di avere il virus e possono trasmetterlo alle persone a rischio. Noi che non apparteniamo ai gruppi di persone a rischio abbiamo una responsabilità enorme, le nostre azioni possono fare la differenza tra la vita e la morte per molti altri. Tenetelo a mente”. (Continua dopo la foto)

Per quanto riguarda l’Italia, oggi ha invece comunicato di essere positivo al coronavirus Guido Bertolaso: “Sono positivo al Covid-19. Quando ho accettato questo incarico sapevo quali fossero i rischi a cui andavo incontro, ma non potevo non rispondere alla chiamata per il mio Paese. Ho qualche linea di febbre, nessun altro sintomo al momento. Sono in isolamento e rispetterò il periodo di quarantena. Vincerò anche questa battaglia”.

