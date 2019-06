“Trauma cerebrale”. Paura per l’attore di Beautiful: le sue condizioni

View this post on Instagram

I’m not dead! I’m actually quite far from it now. Although over the last month and a half I managed to have a few beers and ponder life with ol’ grim reaper. I wasn’t going to share anything but that damn little square in my shirt was in so many photos. It keeps reminding me that maybe this can give someone else in a similar state hope. This photo sums up the feeling. That square was a heart monitor for the doctors to track blackouts related to brain trauma. Exciting I know;) maybe one day I’ll make a film about it. Imagine if everyday your life was like the lovechild of memento and and a drug free, fear and loathing in Las Vegas. Talk about a fun rom-com. I just wanted to say how grateful I am to be back to myself. Thankful for everyone that reached out, even if I was unable to respond. Grateful for my friends and family who encouraged me and gave me hope along the way (that was very needed). Grateful to the doctors. Grateful for the life I get to live. Our life here is short be sure you don’t take it too serious, cut out the negative, and have a damn good time while you’re at it.