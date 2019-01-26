Aveva rivelato al mondo di essere malata di tumore e che secondo i medici le restava un solo anno di vita. Invece Fatima Alì, la 29enne concorrente della versione americana dello show culinario ‘Top Chef’, affetta da sarcoma di Ewing, si è dovuta arrendere solo dopo pochi mesi da quel triste annuncio fatto a ottobre scorso: è morta nella sua casa, circondata dai suoi familiari. Aveva dato la triste notizia della malattia ai fan a mezzo Instagram: “Le cellule tumorali che i medici credevano fossero scomparse sono tornate alla riscossa e più vendicative di prima all’anca sinistra e al femore. Il mio oncologo mi ha detto che ho un anno di vita. Con o senza il nuovo regime chemioterapico” scriveva Fatima nella sua lettera.
“Non vedevo l’ora di diventare 30enne, un po’ civetta e prosperosa. Suppongo che dovrò intensificare i miei flirt. Non ho tempo da perdere”. Fatima pensava di aver sconfitto il male che la affliggeva dai primi mesi del 2017, il sarcoma di Ewing, e sembrava esserci riuscita. I medici le avevano detto che la chemioterapia aveva agito bene. Che il tumore era scomparso. A settembre invece la ricaduta, più violenta di prima. (Continua dopo la foto)
Era piena di talento Fatima e sognava di aprire il suo ristorante un giorno. Secondo i suoi racconti durante il reality “Top Chef”, era arrivata negli Stati Uniti dal Pakistan all’età di 18 anni. Ha frequentato il Culinary Institute of America e ha scalato le classifiche nella scena dei ristoranti di New York. La sua lettera finiva con una riflessione importante: “Fa ridere, non è vero? Quando pensiamo di avere tutto il tempo del mondo in cui vivere e fare le cose, ci dimentichiamo di vivere a pieno le esperienze di vita. Quando però quella possibilità ci viene strappata via, è lì che allora ci sforziamo di provare tutto”. (Continua dopo la foto)
I primi giorni di gennaio, un nuovo aggiornamento. “So che è passato molto tempo dal mio ultimo post e molti potrebbero aver intuito il perché – aveva scritto sul social Fatima – Sono malata e la mia salute sta peggiorando. In questo momento tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno sono semplici preghiere. Spero che in qualche modo troverete nel vostro cuore il perdono, per tutte le volte in cui potrei avervi ferito. Vi ringrazio per tutte le volte in cui mi avete dato gioia. Vi aggiornerò come posso”. (Continua dopo la foto)
Fatima was at home with us, surrounded by her loved ones and beloved cat Mr. Meow, when she left us in the early hours of the morning. When someone as bright and young and vivacious as our Fati passes, the only metaphor that seems to fit is that of a star—a beacon in the darkness, a light that guides us, on which to make wishes, from which to weave dreams. For all the comfort and beauty they offer us, stars, too, are impermanent. This morning a great one was snuffed out. Though she’s no longer here with us, her spirit will continue to steer us. We hope that you, too, will listen to her lessons: Live your life as she did—to the fullest. Pursue your passion; spread love and joy; be kind and forgiving; be generous; enjoy every morsel—from humble street food to decadent fine dining; cook for the people you love. Travel the world and seek out adventure. Help others and don’t be afraid to take the road less taken. Fatima will always be a part of us, and in fact if you look deep enough, you may find your own inner Fati. If you’re lucky enough to find her there, trust her, listen to her, because she will change your life for the better. We’ve learned a great deal over the course of her illness, not only pragmatic lessons we wish we hadn’t needed to learn about her disease and our health system, but about the immense love of which people are capable; about the power of being true to yourself; about how we can be better if we model ourselves after someone like her. We want to thank everyone from the bottom of our now broken hearts. We’re eternally grateful for the unending support, love, and generosity shown by people along the way—from random strangers we passed on the street who would tell her how much they admire and respect her; to all her doctors and nurses who did their best; the chefs and hospitality friends who are now part of our extended family; and the big wigs that reached out to see how they can make her dreams a reality. This has been a truly humbling experience for us all and even in her last chapter as she began to leave us, Fatima showed us how we should live.
Centinaia di persone, colleghi e sconosciuti, le avevano fatto i loro auguri, hanno provato ad incoraggiarla e si sono stretti intorno a lei per farle forza in questa dura battaglia. La famiglia, dopo l’annuncio della scomparsa, ha pubblicato sul suo profilo un collage di immagini: “Fatima era a casa con noi, circondata dai suoi affetti e con il suo amato gatto quando ci ha lasciati. Il suo spirito continuerà a guidarci, e speriamo che tutti voi ascoltiate le sue lezioni: vivere a pieno, come lei, inseguire le proprie passioni, diffondere gioia e amore, essere generosi, viaggiare, aiutare gli altri e non aver paura di percorrere la strada meno battuta. Anche negli ultimi momenti, Fatima ci ha insegnato come tutti dovremmo vivere”.
