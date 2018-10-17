



Vedete questa bambina adorabile? Si chiama Harper Yeats e probabilmente ne sentirete parlare presto perché a soli cinque mesi è vicina a battere un record mondiale, anche se lei è ancora troppo piccola per saperlo. La sua storia sta infatti già facendo il giro del mondo. Di quale record stiamo parlando? Bisogna cominciare dal principio. I genitori di Harper, Cindy Lim e Tristan Years, che sono originari dell'Australia, vivono in Canada da 3 anni e avevano deciso di visitare con calma tutti gli stati americani. Non pensavano certo di farlo in una sola vacanza, ma quando a giugno scorso è nata la figlia, hanno scoperto per caso che la persona più giovane ad aver visto tutti i 50 stati degli Usa aveva 2 anni, quindi la decisione di far battere quel primato alla piccola Harper durante il loro lungo viaggio. Ottenuto il congedo parentale, dunque, i tre sono partiti con questo obiettivo. Il 17 giugno, hanno caricato la loro Jeep grigia con alcuni degli elementi essenziali di Harper, tra cui un lettino da viaggio e il suo giocattolo all'uncinetto, il signor Sloth e sono partiti. (Continua dopo la foto)



Hanno attraversato il confine da New Brunswick, in Canada, e sono arrivati nel Maine per poi proseguire verso gli altri stati. Non appena raggiungono una meta, Cindy Lim e Tristan pubblicano su Instagram le foto di Harper accanto al cartello di quella località e, col passare del tempo, sempre più follower hanno deciso di seguire l'impresa del trio. Nella maggior parte delle foto caricare sul social, la bambina dorme beata, inconsapevole del lungo viaggio che sta facendo tra fusi orari e paesaggi diversissimi.

Tanto per darvi un'idea, durante questi mesi Harper ha immerso per la prima volta le manine nell'oceano a Charleston, nella Carolina del Sud e assaggiato il suo primo cibo solido - cereali di riso - ad Anchorage, in Alaska. Il viaggio della famiglia Years sta per concludersi. A breve raggiungeranno l'ultima tappa, il Vermont, e dopo la visita (e la foto di rito) del 50esimo luogo, la famiglia ha intenzione di contattare il Guinness World Records in modo che la piccola Harper possa diventare la detentrice di questo primato.





"Siamo sempre stati d'accordo sul fatto che se in qualsiasi momento Harper non avesse affrontato il viaggio, saremmo semplicemente tornati a casa, ma fortunatamente le cose stanno andando davvero bene e ci stiamo divertendo tutti insieme", ha commentato papà Tristan, che ha 35 anni e di mestiere fa l'ingegnere civile. Mamma Cindy Lim, invece, di anni ne ha 32 ed è avvocato. E quando Harper sarà più grande le mostreranno le foto e i video di questa avventura singolare.

"Si chiamerà Melania". Fiocco rosa: la bellissima vip della tv aspetta una bambina