Vedete questa bambina adorabile? Si chiama Harper Yeats e probabilmente ne sentirete parlare presto perché a soli cinque mesi è vicina a battere un record mondiale, anche se lei è ancora troppo piccola per saperlo. La sua storia sta infatti già facendo il giro del mondo. Di quale record stiamo parlando? Bisogna cominciare dal principio. I genitori di Harper, Cindy Lim e Tristan Years, che sono originari dell'Australia, vivono in Canada da 3 anni e avevano deciso di visitare con calma tutti gli stati americani. Non pensavano certo di farlo in una sola vacanza, ma quando a giugno scorso è nata la figlia, hanno scoperto per caso che la persona più giovane ad aver visto tutti i 50 stati degli Usa aveva 2 anni, quindi la decisione di far battere quel primato alla piccola Harper durante il loro lungo viaggio. Ottenuto il congedo parentale, dunque, i tre sono partiti con questo obiettivo. Il 17 giugno, hanno caricato la loro Jeep grigia con alcuni degli elementi essenziali di Harper, tra cui un lettino da viaggio e il suo giocattolo all'uncinetto, il signor Sloth e sono partiti. (Continua dopo la foto)
Hanno attraversato il confine da New Brunswick, in Canada, e sono arrivati nel Maine per poi proseguire verso gli altri stati. Non appena raggiungono una meta, Cindy Lim e Tristan pubblicano su Instagram le foto di Harper accanto al cartello di quella località e, col passare del tempo, sempre più follower hanno deciso di seguire l'impresa del trio. Nella maggior parte delle foto caricare sul social, la bambina dorme beata, inconsapevole del lungo viaggio che sta facendo tra fusi orari e paesaggi diversissimi. (Continua dopo la foto)
Tanto per darvi un'idea, durante questi mesi Harper ha immerso per la prima volta le manine nell'oceano a Charleston, nella Carolina del Sud e assaggiato il suo primo cibo solido - cereali di riso - ad Anchorage, in Alaska. Il viaggio della famiglia Years sta per concludersi. A breve raggiungeranno l'ultima tappa, il Vermont, e dopo la visita (e la foto di rito) del 50esimo luogo, la famiglia ha intenzione di contattare il Guinness World Records in modo che la piccola Harper possa diventare la detentrice di questo primato. (Continua dopo foto e post)
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
👋🏼 Hello from Nevada! ••• My daddy is an engineer so he was really excited to take me to see one of the most impressive engineering feats of the 20th century - Hoover Dam. It was really interesting and actually a very pretty place. Did you know it tamed the Colorado River and converts its incredible force into electricity used all over the country? So cool! ••• Hi, I’m Harper. I’m 17 weeks old and am making my way around the USA with my parents. We are trying to visit all 50 states before the end of the year, which could make me the youngest person to do it! I hope you will click that follow button and join my adventure ≫ 22 states to go #harper50states // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // #dfmi #travelnevada #nevada #visitnevada #explorenevada #hooverdam @travelnevada
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
👋🏼 Hello from Wyoming! ••• Oh Wyoming, you tried to hide your sign from me... but I found you on the other side of the Shoshone National Forest! Thank you for being such a fun state to hang out in - I really enjoyed spending time in Yellowstone National Park, especially getting to see bison, antelope, deer and sheep. I can’t wait to come back when I’m bigger so I can try to spot a bear! ••• Hi, I’m Harper! I’m 21 weeks old and am on an epic trip around the USA. I’m going to visit all 50 states before the end of the year, which could make me the youngest person to do it. Check out my story on the Daily Advertiser (#linkinbio) and then I hope you’ll click that follow button to join my adventure! ≫ 14 states to go #harper50states // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // #wyoming #visitwyoming #thatswy #wyomingonly #findyourpark #yellowstone #yellowstonepledge #visityellowstonepark @visitwyoming @only_in_wyoming @yellowstonenps @nationalparkservice
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
👋🏼 Hello from Oregon! ••• This was probably one of the trickiest signs to get a photo beside. Even though it was perfect because it was huge, bright, colourful and a very safe distance from the main road, it was beside a steep slope which made it difficult to set up the tripod for our family photo and get the angle just right. It also meant a little photoshopping was required to get things looking like it should for my solo shot - can you tell? 😉 ••• Hi, I’m Harper! I’m 19 weeks old and am on an epic trip around the USA. My family is trying to visit all 50 states before the end of the year, which could make me the youngest person to do it. Check out my story on the Daily Advertiser (#linkinbio) and then please click that follow button to join my adventure! ≫ 19 states to go #harper50states // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // #oregon #traveloregon #oregonexplored @traveloregon @oregonexplored // #magicofchildhood #mytinymoments #ourtreasuredmoments #therealparenthood #humansofjoy #photosinbetween #thisjoyfulmoment #momswithcameras #watchthemgrow #thehappynow #teammotherly #kidswhoexplore #justbaby #throughachildseyes
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
👋🏼 Hello from Michigan! ••• I’ve visited Michigan a few times now because it’s just across the border from my home in Canada. In addition to Detroit, this time I also visited Ann Arbor twice! It’s a pretty city, what can I say?! ••• Fun fact: You can apparently stand anywhere in Michigan and be within 85 miles of one of the Great Lakes! Also, Michigan is almost as much Great Lake (38,375 sq. miles) as it is land (56,954 sq. miles) 😲 ••• Hi, I’m Harper! I’m 5 months old and am on an epic trip around the USA. I’m going to visit all 50 states before the end of the year, which could make me the youngest person to do it. Will you join me for this final part of my journey? ≫ 4 states to go #harper50states // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // #michigan #puremichigan #onlyinmichigan @puremichigan @only_in_michigan
"Siamo sempre stati d'accordo sul fatto che se in qualsiasi momento Harper non avesse affrontato il viaggio, saremmo semplicemente tornati a casa, ma fortunatamente le cose stanno andando davvero bene e ci stiamo divertendo tutti insieme", ha commentato papà Tristan, che ha 35 anni e di mestiere fa l'ingegnere civile. Mamma Cindy Lim, invece, di anni ne ha 32 ed è avvocato. E quando Harper sarà più grande le mostreranno le foto e i video di questa avventura singolare.
