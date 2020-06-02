



Brutta storia per Cole Sprouse: l’attore americano noto soprattutto per aver interpretato il ruolo di Jughead Jones in Riverdale, è stato arrestato. È successo a Santa Monica, in California, lo scorso fine settimana durante una manifestazione a favore di George Floyd, l’afroamericano ucciso da un poliziotto che gli ha piantato un ginocchio in gola. Per fare un breve riassunto della vicenda di Floyd: era il 25 maggio e l’uomo era andato a comprare le sigarette e aveva dato al negoziante dei soldi falsi, una banconota da 20 dollari, per la precisione.

Ma il negoziante si è accorto e ha chiamato la polizia. Gli agenti arrivano sul posto e uno di loro – Derek Chauvin – ferma Floyd, lo blocca e per 8 minuti gli tiene un ginocchio sul petto. Floyd dice di non riuscire a respirare ma il poliziotto continua a spingere il suo ginocchio sul petto. George Floyd muore. La scena viene ripresa dai molti testimoni presenti. Il video diventa virale e scoppia il caso.

























Parte la protesta, continue manifestazioni contro i poliziotti e Trump: la rivolta è enorme. Nell'ambito di queste manifestazioni viene arrestato anche l'attore Cole Sprouse di Riverdale: "Sono stato arrestato mentre manifestavo pacificamente, così come molte altre persone all'interno di Santa Monica. Ci hanno dato la possibilità di andarcene e ci informarono che se non ci fossimo ritirati saremmo stati arrestati" ha spiegato il ragazzo su Instagram.















E ha aggiunto: "Quando ci siamo voltati per andarcene, abbiamo trovato un'altra fila di agenti di polizia che bloccava il nostro percorso, a quel punto, hanno iniziato a legarci con la zip. Bisogna affermare che, come bianco etero e personaggio pubblico, le conseguenze istituzionali della mia detenzione non sono nulla in confronto a quelle degli altri manifestanti. Questo è e sarà un momento in cui stare vicini agli altri man mano che la situazione si intensifica, fornendo supporto pacifico e facendo la cosa giusta" ha detto ancora tramite il social.









Un’ingiustizia, a detta dell’attore che stava facendo una manifestazione non violenta: “Questo è precisamente il momento di contemplare cosa significa essere un alleato. Spero che lo facciano anche altri nella mia posizione. Ho notato che ci sono telecamere che registrano all’interno degli incrociatori della polizia durante l’intero periodo di detenzione, spero che sia d’aiuto. Non parlerò più dell’argomento, poiché: non sono abbastanza esperto per farlo, non sono il portavoce del movimento e non voglio distogliere l’attenzione dai leader del # Movimento BLM”.

