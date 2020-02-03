È di nuovo mamma! Una bella notizia per la bella attrice ucraina che ha dato alla luce la sua terza figlia a 44 anni. Stiamo parlando della meravigliosa Milla Jovovich che ha partorito la piccola Osian. Lei e il marito, il regista cinematografico Paul W. S. Anderson che l’ha diretta proprio in uno dei suoi ruoli più celebri cioè “Resident Evil”, hanno già due figlie, Ever Gabo (nata il 3 novembre 2007) e Dashiel Edan (venuta al mondo il 1º aprile 2015). Per la coppia è una splendida notizia, una gioia immensa arrivata dopo un periodo di buio.
La donna, tempo fa, era stata sottoposta a un aborto d'urgenza: "È stata una delle esperienze più terribili della mia vita. Ho ancora incubi a riguardo. Ero sola e senza nessun aiuto. Quando penso che altre donne possano doverlo fare in condizioni ancora peggiori, e questo a causa di una legge, mi si rivolta lo stomaco" aveva raccontato accusando le leggi anti-aborto.
A dare la notizia della nascita della piccola Osian (il cui nome, come ha spiegato il padre, si pronuncia Oshian) sono stati i canali social della Russia. Lì l'attrice è considerata una vera icona. È a Mosca che è cresciuta, anche come modella. Poi, però, si è trasferita prima a Londra poi in California dove ha lavorato sia come super modella che come attrice. Milla Jovovich e Paul W. S. Anderson sono una coppia di lunga data: i due stanno insieme dal 2003 e sono sposati dal 23 agosto 2009.
Non sono solo una coppi bellissima, ma sono anche una delle coppie più longeve del mondo del cinema e dello spettacolo. Ma Anderson non è il primo marito di Milla Jovovich. La meravigliosa attrice è stata sposata anche con Luc Besson che la diresse ne "Il quinto elemento" e "Giovanna D'Arco". I due sono stati marito e moglie dal 1997 al 1999. Nelle ultime settimane Milla aveva condiviso coi suoi follower le "fatiche" delle ultime settimane di gravidanza. "Oh signore, sono pronta ad avere questa bambina. Sono alla fine della gravidanza" aveva scritto su Instagram.
For those of you who don’t know me, I’m about to have our 3rd baby and I’m SO GRATEFUL for being pregnant again, especially at my age and I thank god everyday for blessing me, but Oh my lord am I ready to have this baby. 😂 2 weeks and change till we welcome our new little human and as every woman in history who has ever had a baby knows well, the last month is SO HARD! Ladies, what are some of your most uncomfortable memories from the last month before delivery? I mean, i seriously gotta relate to some mama’s for a second! I’m fully elephant ankles, back pain, hips hurt, running to the bathroom every 15 minutes. And sleep? Forget it. Which is so annoying because if the baby is a screamer like our eldest was, we won’t be seeing the back of our eyes for the next few years!😅 Tbh, bring it on because as long as I can stretch again and go to the gym again and just be able to simply put my socks on again without turning red from effort, I think I’ll be able to handle anything. The only positive is this awesome dress by @asos which i love and is so cool and comfy, but I’m wearing it so much because i only have a few nice maternity dresses! 2 weeks and change people. Let’s do this.✊🏼😎
Happy New Year everyone!! Oh my goodness, getting a good family photo for New Years is like pulling teeth, by the time the kids stop moving and making faces and complaining and asking how much longer they have to do this and then moving and telling them I’ll make them stand for an hour if they don’t stay still🤦🏻♀️😡, but finally I got a few where everyone is mostly in focus😂 and smiling at the same time. But apart from the photo drama, the evening has been beautiful, spending time with my family and I have my god daughters with me as well, it’s always wonderful to hear children laughing and running around like crazy people. I hope you’re all having an amazing time tonight and I pray this year is healthy, happy and brings you all you desire! Sending so much love!!❤️❤️❤️ #happynewyear2020✨
Мила Йовович в третий раз стала мамой!!!! Об этом вот такой вот семейной фотографией сообщил муж Милы Пол Андерсон! Говорит, что малышку назвали OSIAN. Вроде как читается «Озиан», но Пол уточняется, что произносить имя его дочери следует через «Ш»- Ошуан🔥поздравляем!!!!!!!! #милайовович
“Ho le caviglie di un elefante, mal di schiena, dolori ai fianchi e corro in bagno ogni 15 minuti. E dormire? Dimenticatelo. Il che è così fastidioso perché se la bambina piangerà come la nostra maggiore, non vedremo le palpebre dei nostri occhi per i prossimi anni. Quali sono i ricordi più spiacevoli dell’ultimo mese prima del parto?” aveva concluso.
