



È di nuovo mamma! Una bella notizia per la bella attrice ucraina che ha dato alla luce la sua terza figlia a 44 anni. Stiamo parlando della meravigliosa Milla Jovovich che ha partorito la piccola Osian. Lei e il marito, il regista cinematografico Paul W. S. Anderson che l’ha diretta proprio in uno dei suoi ruoli più celebri cioè “Resident Evil”, hanno già due figlie, Ever Gabo (nata il 3 novembre 2007) e Dashiel Edan (venuta al mondo il 1º aprile 2015). Per la coppia è una splendida notizia, una gioia immensa arrivata dopo un periodo di buio.

La donna, tempo fa, era stata sottoposta a un aborto d’urgenza: “È stata una delle esperienze più terribili della mia vita. Ho ancora incubi a riguardo. Ero sola e senza nessun aiuto. Quando penso che altre donne possano doverlo fare in condizioni ancora peggiori, e questo a causa di una legge, mi si rivolta lo stomaco” aveva raccontato accusando le leggi anti-aborto. Continua a leggere dopo la foto

















A dare la notizia della nascita della piccola Osian (il cui nome, come ha spiegato il padre, si pronuncia Oshian) sono stati i canali social della Russia. Lì l’attrice è considerata una vera icona. È a Mosca che è cresciuta, anche come modella. Poi, però, si è trasferita prima a Londra poi in California dove ha lavorato sia come super modella che come attrice. Milla Jovovich e Paul W. S. Anderson sono una coppia di lunga data: i due stanno insieme dal 2003 e sono sposati dal 23 agosto 2009. Continua a leggere dopo la foto















Non sono solo una coppi bellissima, ma sono anche una delle coppie più longeve del mondo del cinema e dello spettacolo. Ma Anderson non è il primo marito di Milla Jovovich. La meravigliosa attrice è stata sposata anche con Luc Besson che la diresse ne “Il quinto elemento” e “Giovanna D’Arco”. I due sono stati marito e moglie dal 1997 al 1999. Nelle ultime settimane Milla aveva condiviso coi suoi follower le “fatiche” delle ultime settimane di gravidanza. “Oh signore, sono pronta ad avere questa bambina. Sono alla fine della gravidanza” aveva scritto su Instagram. Continua a leggere dopo la foto









“Ho le caviglie di un elefante, mal di schiena, dolori ai fianchi e corro in bagno ogni 15 minuti. E dormire? Dimenticatelo. Il che è così fastidioso perché se la bambina piangerà come la nostra maggiore, non vedremo le palpebre dei nostri occhi per i prossimi anni. Quali sono i ricordi più spiacevoli dell’ultimo mese prima del parto?” aveva concluso.

