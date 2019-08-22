“Il cuore spezzato…”. Chiara Ferragni, lo sfogo improvviso. Cita Fedez e commuove tutti

Vacanze agli sgoccioli per Chiara Ferragni. L’imprenditrice digitale si sta godendo le ultime ore di relax insieme al marito Fedez e al piccolo Leone, prima di immergersi nella sua vita lavorativa frenetica scrive un lungo messaggio social e si svela. Nel lungo post scritto in inglese, la Ferragni ha fatto un bilancio della sua vita raccontando i momenti in cui è stata particolarmente giù, fino alla rinascita con l’arrivo dell’amore.
“Oggi si concludono le mie vacanze” – ha annunciato Chiara ed ha poi continuato – “e c’è sempre quella sensazione agrodolce che mi accompagna: sono super entusiasta di tornare al lavoro e per la premiere di Chiara Ferragni Umposted ma sono anche molto triste quando qualcosa di fantastico termina come il tempo libero con le persone a me più care. Ciò mi fa pensare alle mie estati passate, a come mi hanno resa la persona che sono oggi. Se seguite le mie stories, vi sarete sicuramente resi conto di quanto io sia ossessionata dal ricordare il passato, quindi eccoci qui”. (Continua a leggere dopo la foto)
”Cosa stavo facendo il 22 Agosto del 2016, 2017 e 2018? – si chiede la Ferragni – L’estate dell’anno 2016 è stata una delle più difficili ma allo stesso tempo più felici della mia vita. Ero single ed avevo il cuore spezzato, per questo ho organizzato un mese di viaggio negli Hamptons, a Cuba, a Tulum e alle Hawaii. Per la prima volta nella mia vita ho imparato che io potevo essere felice da sola e che non avevo bisogno di nessun altro. Mi sentivo sollevata e non vedevo l’ora di scoprire cosa sarebbe accaduto nella mia vita in futuro”. (Continua a leggere dopo la foto)
Chiara Ferragni ricorda il primo appuntamento con Fedez: “E dopo è arrivato Fedez, grazie al nostro primo appuntamento il 5 Settembre tutto è cambiato per sempre. L’estate del 2017 ero incinta: scoprii agli inizi di Agosto che ero incinta di un mese, ero felicissima ma anche molto spaventata. Sarò mai pronta? Io e Fede riusciremo ad essere dei buoni genitori? Mantenere il segreto è stato davvero difficile, e ripensando a quel primo mese a Los Angeles mi piacerebbe tornare indietro per poter abbracciare la ‘vecchia’ Chiara per dirle che avrebbe fatto cose fantastiche, perché l’amore è ciò che la manda avanti. Durante l’estate 2018 eravamo diventati una famiglia e pianificavamo il nostro matrimonio che si è poi tenuto il 1 Settembre: ero così emozionata ma non avrei mai immaginato che quello sarebbe stato uno dei giorni più belli della mia vita. Proprio ieri ho riguardato il video del mio matrimonio con Leo ed ho pianto, l’amore è così matto”. (Continua a leggere dopo la foto)
Today is my last day of holidays and there always is that bittersweet feeling keeping me company: I’m super excited to go back to work and for @chiaraferragniunposted premiere but also sad when something amazing like free time with beloved ends. It made me think about these past summers, and how they shaped me into the person I am today. If you follow my stories you probably can see how obsessed I am about remembering the past, so here we go 🥰What was I doing on August 22nd 2016, 2017 and 2018? Summer 2016 was one of the most difficult and at the same time happiest of my life. Single and with a broken heart I started from myself and my friends, and planned a month traveling to the Hamptons, Cuba, Tulum and Hawaii. For the first time in my life I learnt that I could really be happy by myself, without the need of anyone else. I was relieved and so excited for life and what could come next.. And then @fedez arrived, with our first date on September 5th to change everything forever. Summer 2017 was about my pregnancy: at the beginning of August we found out I was a month pregnant and It was the best feeling but also the scariest one. Was I ready? Were Fede and I gonna be good parents? Keeping the secret also was super hard, and thinking about that first month in Los Angeles I’d love to be able to give a hug to that younger Chiara and tell her she’s gonna do amazing because love is her thing. Summer 2018 was about being a family for the first time and planning our wedding on September 1st: I was super excited but could have never imagined that day would have been one of the most emotional in my life. I cried watching the wedding video with Leo yesterday, insane what love does 💘 Summer 2019 has been all about balance: between my working life and personal life, between my romantic life and family life, between my teenager soul and grown up mind. I feel more blessed than I’ve ever felt and so at peace with myself: I’m not perfect, I’ll never be but I will always aim to be the best Chiara I can be ❤️ Thank you summers of my life for some of the best memories
“Per l’estate del 2019 – ha concluso l’imprenditrice – è tutto ben equilibrato: tra la mia vita lavorativa e quella personale, tra la mia vita romantica e quella familiare, tra la mia anima da adolescente e la mia mente che è ormai diventata grande. Mi sento molto fortunata più di quanto lo sia stata e in pace con me stessa: non sono perfetta, non lo sarò mai ma cercherò di essere sempre la miglior Chiara che io possa essere. Grazie estati della mia vita per i bei ricordi che mi avete regalato”.
