“Il cuore spezzato…”. Chiara Ferragni, lo sfogo improvviso. Cita Fedez e commuove tutti





Vacanze agli sgoccioli per Chiara Ferragni. L’imprenditrice digitale si sta godendo le ultime ore di relax insieme al marito Fedez e al piccolo Leone, prima di immergersi nella sua vita lavorativa frenetica scrive un lungo messaggio social e si svela. Nel lungo post scritto in inglese, la Ferragni ha fatto un bilancio della sua vita raccontando i momenti in cui è stata particolarmente giù, fino alla rinascita con l’arrivo dell’amore.

“Oggi si concludono le mie vacanze” – ha annunciato Chiara ed ha poi continuato – “e c’è sempre quella sensazione agrodolce che mi accompagna: sono super entusiasta di tornare al lavoro e per la premiere di Chiara Ferragni Umposted ma sono anche molto triste quando qualcosa di fantastico termina come il tempo libero con le persone a me più care. Ciò mi fa pensare alle mie estati passate, a come mi hanno resa la persona che sono oggi. Se seguite le mie stories, vi sarete sicuramente resi conto di quanto io sia ossessionata dal ricordare il passato, quindi eccoci qui”. (Continua a leggere dopo la foto)









”Cosa stavo facendo il 22 Agosto del 2016, 2017 e 2018? – si chiede la Ferragni – L’estate dell’anno 2016 è stata una delle più difficili ma allo stesso tempo più felici della mia vita. Ero single ed avevo il cuore spezzato, per questo ho organizzato un mese di viaggio negli Hamptons, a Cuba, a Tulum e alle Hawaii. Per la prima volta nella mia vita ho imparato che io potevo essere felice da sola e che non avevo bisogno di nessun altro. Mi sentivo sollevata e non vedevo l’ora di scoprire cosa sarebbe accaduto nella mia vita in futuro”. (Continua a leggere dopo la foto)





Chiara Ferragni ricorda il primo appuntamento con Fedez: “E dopo è arrivato Fedez, grazie al nostro primo appuntamento il 5 Settembre tutto è cambiato per sempre. L’estate del 2017 ero incinta: scoprii agli inizi di Agosto che ero incinta di un mese, ero felicissima ma anche molto spaventata. Sarò mai pronta? Io e Fede riusciremo ad essere dei buoni genitori? Mantenere il segreto è stato davvero difficile, e ripensando a quel primo mese a Los Angeles mi piacerebbe tornare indietro per poter abbracciare la ‘vecchia’ Chiara per dirle che avrebbe fatto cose fantastiche, perché l’amore è ciò che la manda avanti. Durante l’estate 2018 eravamo diventati una famiglia e pianificavamo il nostro matrimonio che si è poi tenuto il 1 Settembre: ero così emozionata ma non avrei mai immaginato che quello sarebbe stato uno dei giorni più belli della mia vita. Proprio ieri ho riguardato il video del mio matrimonio con Leo ed ho pianto, l’amore è così matto”. (Continua a leggere dopo la foto)





“Per l’estate del 2019 – ha concluso l’imprenditrice – è tutto ben equilibrato: tra la mia vita lavorativa e quella personale, tra la mia vita romantica e quella familiare, tra la mia anima da adolescente e la mia mente che è ormai diventata grande. Mi sento molto fortunata più di quanto lo sia stata e in pace con me stessa: non sono perfetta, non lo sarò mai ma cercherò di essere sempre la miglior Chiara che io possa essere. Grazie estati della mia vita per i bei ricordi che mi avete regalato”.

“Vergogna!”. A pochi giorni dalla morte di Nadia Toffa, Maurizio Costanzo rompe il silenzio