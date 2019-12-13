



Si chiama Oskar Arngarden ed è una star di Instagram. Ma c’è una cosa che rende questo bellimbusto diverso da tutti gli influencer: Oskar Arngarden, biondo, occhi chiari, fisico perfetto, sexy da morire, è un prete. Cosa? Sì, è un prete. Famoso su Instagram per i suoi allenamenti di crossfit e per il suo aspetto affascinante, Oskar è un sacerdote. E questo, certo, è un po’ una delusione per le sue tante fan che lo seguono con passione sui social per vedere la sua bellezza e i suoi addominali scolpiti.

Oltre alle foto in palestra, Oskar Arngarden posta sui social anche foto in abiti clericali. Classe 1985, è diventato sacerdote a 27 anni. Ed è un prete moderno che parla in questi termini del suo rapporto con la religione: "Il mio rapporto con Dio si basa sulla preghiera, per questo valorizzo parole come 'grazie', 'scusa' e 'aiuto'". E ha aggiunto sui social: "Queste tre parole mi rendono consapevole di ciò che fa bene alla mia vita mi insegna a combattere ogni giorno".

















Originario della Svezia, Oskar Arngarden è un vero figo. E tutti abbiamo pensato la stessa cosa: se tutti i preti fossero come lui, le chiese sarebbero molto più piene di gente. Pensiero impuro? Vabbé, concesso, visto lo spettacolo che abbiamo davanti agli occhi. Ma Oskar crede molto in Dio ed è un bravo sacerdote. Che, però, non rinuncia ai suoi allenamenti quotidiani. Oskar non solo si allena, è anche un allenatore, il che significa che allena gli altri.















Sui social ha centinaia di followers tra uomini e donne tutti incuriositi dal suo "strano" modo di essere sacerdote. Bello, sexy, fisicato, allenato e pieno di tatuaggi tutti a tema ecclesiastico. Le sue braccia sono un tripudio di disegni e, ovviamente, non lasciano indifferenti. Sul suo essere un "prete amante del crossfit" ha scherzato lui stesso, e ha chiamato il suo profilo Instagram crossfitpriest.









Sul suo profilo Instagram, oltre a mostrare il suo fisico, i suoi allenamenti e se stesso in abiti ecclesiastici, Oskar dà anche consigli di fede e sport. Per esempio: "Come è eccitante affrontare le grandi domande esistenziali dell'uomo insieme ad altri esseri umani. Fare conversazioni sulla felicità, il paradiso, la terra. Oggi ho avuto la possibilità di farlo insieme a un gruppo di persone".

