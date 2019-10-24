“I medici con me sono stati chiari”. La bella della tv col volto pieno di lacrime condivide il suo dolore

È diventata famosa per aver partecipato a varie edizioni di Geordie Shore. Con il reality di Mtv nel quale ragazzi e ragazze convivevano fianco a fianco per qualche settimana vivendo una vita dissoluta tra alcol e droga, Vicky Pattinson è stata conosciuta dal grande pubblico. Dopo quell’esperienza piuttosto estrema, Vicky Pattinson è cambiata molto e ha mostrato ai fan la trasformazione attraverso i social. Ora Vicky Pattinson ha 31 anni, è in procinto di sposarsi e ha una grande voglia di costruirsi una famiglia.
Proprio in vista di avere un figlio, la ragazza è andata in una clinica della fertilità per capire quante possibilità avesse di restare incinta. Ed è proprio andando in clinica che è rimasta scioccata. I medici le hanno consigliato di ridurre la quantità di alcol assunto se ha intenzione di aumentare le probabilità di una gravidanza che, evidentemente, non sono molte, per lei, al momento. Dopo aver sentito ciò che le hanno detto i medici, la ragazza si è molto vergognata ed è scoppiata a piangere. Continua a leggere dopo la foto
La star britannica ha condiviso la foto del suo volto solcato dalle lacrime e ha spiegato ai follower l’accaduto. “Questa è una foto del mattino in cui ho ricevuto risultati dalla clinica della fertilità – ha scritto su Instagram a didascalia della foto – Di solito sono una donna abbastanza forte ma quella mattina mi sono sentita una bambina spaventata, tormentata dalla possibilità che le decisioni infantili che ho preso in passato avrebbero potuto impedirmi di avere un bambino”. Continua a leggere dopo la foto
Sapere che avrà problemi ad avere figli è stato per lei un duro colpo. “Fino a poco tempo fa la maternità non era qualcosa che consideravo, non era un ruolo che volevo interpretare – scrive ancora Vicky Pattinson – Da quando ho 30 anni e sto quasi per sposarmi, il desiderio di diventare madre è qualcosa che è cresciuto dentro di me. Ho vissuto una vita di eccessi senza considerare gli effetti a lungo termine del mio stile di vita”. Continua a leggere dopo la foto
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
This is a picture of me the morning that I had to collect my results from the fertility clinic. I am usually quite a strong, together woman- but on that morning I felt like a scared little girl. Tormented by the possibility that my childish decisions over the years may have stopped me from being able to have a baby. Until recently motherhood has not been something that I considered- it wasn’t a role I wanted to play. But since turning 30 & almost getting married- since feeling like I was maturing as a person the desire to become a mother is something that has grown inside me & even though my circumstances changed- I couldn’t turn off that feeling. Something has awoken inside of me & it’s impossible to ignore. I have lived a life of excess- there’s no hiding from that- my most prolific partying days were well recorded & broadcasted for all to see on @mtvuk- I’ve slut dropped & down jäger all over the world for people’s viewing pleasure & I have never once considered the ramifications of my lifestyle long term & in this moment, when this picture was taken- I hated myself, for being selfish, reckless & lacking the maturity to see that I could be causing great emotional distress for myself in the future. In this moment, I was all too aware of the possible consequences. Since getting my results I have endeavoured to live a healthier lifestyle, sure I still like a drink here & there- I’m not completely turning my back on gin- but this experience was a wake up call. If I want to have children I need to start looking after myself so I’ve been trying to sleep better (unsuccessfully so far but I’m working on it 😂😩) eat well & be more active.. It might look like I’ve been a proper work shy toerag this last month doing yoga in Bali & hiking in cyprus but quite frankly I’ve been trying to come to terms with the changes I need to make in my life. I don’t know for definite if motherhood is in my stars- I’d like it to be but we’ll just have to see- but what I do know is that beating myself up over my past won’t help me conceive- so I am going to stop & take control of my present & project positivity for my future. Vicky Pattison: No Filter @ 10pm on @quest_red tonight.
Quando si è giovanissimi, non si pensa alle conseguenze delle proprie azioni e Vicky Pattinson se ne rende conto ora: “In questa foto mi odiavo per essere stata egoista, sconsiderata e priva di maturità”. Da quel momento, come ha spiegato lei stessa, Vicky è determinata a cambiare stile di vita: ad essere attiva, a dormire di più, a mangiare meglio, a non bere. Cosa desidera? Diventare madre quanto prima. Incrociamo le dita per lei.
