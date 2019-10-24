“I medici con me sono stati chiari”. La bella della tv col volto pieno di lacrime condivide il suo dolore





È diventata famosa per aver partecipato a varie edizioni di Geordie Shore. Con il reality di Mtv nel quale ragazzi e ragazze convivevano fianco a fianco per qualche settimana vivendo una vita dissoluta tra alcol e droga, Vicky Pattinson è stata conosciuta dal grande pubblico. Dopo quell’esperienza piuttosto estrema, Vicky Pattinson è cambiata molto e ha mostrato ai fan la trasformazione attraverso i social. Ora Vicky Pattinson ha 31 anni, è in procinto di sposarsi e ha una grande voglia di costruirsi una famiglia.

Proprio in vista di avere un figlio, la ragazza è andata in una clinica della fertilità per capire quante possibilità avesse di restare incinta. Ed è proprio andando in clinica che è rimasta scioccata. I medici le hanno consigliato di ridurre la quantità di alcol assunto se ha intenzione di aumentare le probabilità di una gravidanza che, evidentemente, non sono molte, per lei, al momento. Dopo aver sentito ciò che le hanno detto i medici, la ragazza si è molto vergognata ed è scoppiata a piangere. Continua a leggere dopo la foto

















La star britannica ha condiviso la foto del suo volto solcato dalle lacrime e ha spiegato ai follower l’accaduto. “Questa è una foto del mattino in cui ho ricevuto risultati dalla clinica della fertilità – ha scritto su Instagram a didascalia della foto – Di solito sono una donna abbastanza forte ma quella mattina mi sono sentita una bambina spaventata, tormentata dalla possibilità che le decisioni infantili che ho preso in passato avrebbero potuto impedirmi di avere un bambino”. Continua a leggere dopo la foto









Sapere che avrà problemi ad avere figli è stato per lei un duro colpo. “Fino a poco tempo fa la maternità non era qualcosa che consideravo, non era un ruolo che volevo interpretare – scrive ancora Vicky Pattinson – Da quando ho 30 anni e sto quasi per sposarmi, il desiderio di diventare madre è qualcosa che è cresciuto dentro di me. Ho vissuto una vita di eccessi senza considerare gli effetti a lungo termine del mio stile di vita”. Continua a leggere dopo la foto





Quando si è giovanissimi, non si pensa alle conseguenze delle proprie azioni e Vicky Pattinson se ne rende conto ora: “In questa foto mi odiavo per essere stata egoista, sconsiderata e priva di maturità”. Da quel momento, come ha spiegato lei stessa, Vicky è determinata a cambiare stile di vita: ad essere attiva, a dormire di più, a mangiare meglio, a non bere. Cosa desidera? Diventare madre quanto prima. Incrociamo le dita per lei.

“Mix letale”. Stroncata a 17 anni stella della musica: alcol e droga