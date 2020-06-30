Tutti sanno come si presenta la cellulite, la pelle a buccia d’arancia è il sintomo più evidente, ma non è sempre chiaro a tutti come combatterla. La cellulite è strettamente legata alla ritenzione idrica in alcune zone specifiche del corpo, soprattutto cosce, glutei e gambe. Per eliminare questo inestetismo bisogna agire su più fronti.
Innanzitutto occorre una dieta salutare, povera di grassi e ricca di acqua (almeno un litro e mezzo al giorno), vitamine e sali minerali, in secondo luogo occorre intervenire in modo locale, tramite massaggi ed attività fisica. La cellulite compatta compare per lo più in soggetti giovani e in perfetta forma come atlete e sportive ma anche su chi segue un allenamento costante. (Continua a leggere dopo la foto)
È un tipo di cellulite non doloroso, che presenta un tessuto leggermente scavato e spesso anche la pelle a buccia d’arancia. Al contrario, la cellulite flaccida o molle è quella che compare a chi solitamente è poco attivo e la pelle appare poco tonica. In questa situazione la buccia d’arancia si nota maggiormente. E ora che andiamo al mare, ai tempi di Instagram e TikTok, non possono mancare foto in bikini che ci immortalano su una bella spiaggia. (Continua a leggere dopo la foto)
Danae Mercer, giornalista e influencer che vive a Dubai, ha voluto rivelare un trucco per posare poste perfette senza cellulite. Da qualche tempo Danae condividere crea dei collage in stile “Insta Vs. Reality”, mostrando materialmente che la realtà è ben diversa da quella immortalata, mostrando le sue imperfezioni. (Continua a leggere dopo la foto)
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Insta vs reality — or LETS talk LIGHTING. Because that’s the main difference in these photos. In one, my bum is deliberately angled into the shadows. The softer light hides my cellulite and smooths most of my stretchmarks. It’s flattering. In the other, I’m just casually squatting (lol) beside the mirror. My hips and thighs are in the sunlight. Lumps and bumps are on show. There are a few posing differences (core tight, hips popped back, squeeeezzzinnnggg), but mostly this pic is about LIGHT working its magic. When I worked in magazines, we shot at sunrise or sunset. On most sets, there were people holding SUN DIFFUSERS and REFLECTORS to help create the perfect FLATTERING balance of shadow and light. The same thing happens on SOCIAL MEDIA, just in a different form. Most insta-models know EXACTLY how to POSE and work their angles. And they know LIGHTING too. Like how SIDE LIGHT, diffused from a window, is the most flattering for abs but usually pretty harsh on the face. It’s why you’ll often see a phone covering the face. Or how SHADOWS can gently eliminate certain LUMPS and BUMPS. All that is fine with me, honestly. It’s art and photography, and there is no shame in wanting to look FIERCE. But I also want to remind you about how SO MUCH on here is FILTERED. POSED. PERFECTED. And how you shouldn’t EVER COMPARE YOURSELF to a STRANGER on the internet. Because cowgirl, you’re just seeing their snapshots taken in PERFECT LIGHT. Your reality is a whole lot more varied, diverse, and human than that. It’s more perfectly imperfect. Real. Raw. And that’s a wonderful thing indeed. You got this. x #instavsreality #womenirl #womenshealth #popsugarfitness #instagramvsreality #posingtips #cellulite #strengthmarks
“L’illuminazione fa la differenza. In una il mio sedere è inclinato e nell’ombra, la poca luce nasconde la cellulite e leviga le smagliature, è lusinghiero, nell’altra sono solo accovacciata casualmente di fronte allo specchio, fianchi e cosce sono alla luce del sole”, ha scritto l’influencer nell’ultimo scatto che mostra la differenza tra due scatti: nella prima posa in costume da bagno mostrando una pelle perfetta, mentre nella seconda, quella reale, si vede la cellulite.
Coliesa di ‘Vite al limite’ a un passo dalla morte. Poi la rinascita: come è diventata