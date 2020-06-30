



Tutti sanno come si presenta la cellulite, la pelle a buccia d’arancia è il sintomo più evidente, ma non è sempre chiaro a tutti come combatterla. La cellulite è strettamente legata alla ritenzione idrica in alcune zone specifiche del corpo, soprattutto cosce, glutei e gambe. Per eliminare questo inestetismo bisogna agire su più fronti.

Innanzitutto occorre una dieta salutare, povera di grassi e ricca di acqua (almeno un litro e mezzo al giorno), vitamine e sali minerali, in secondo luogo occorre intervenire in modo locale, tramite massaggi ed attività fisica. La cellulite compatta compare per lo più in soggetti giovani e in perfetta forma come atlete e sportive ma anche su chi segue un allenamento costante.























È un tipo di cellulite non doloroso, che presenta un tessuto leggermente scavato e spesso anche la pelle a buccia d'arancia. Al contrario, la cellulite flaccida o molle è quella che compare a chi solitamente è poco attivo e la pelle appare poco tonica. In questa situazione la buccia d'arancia si nota maggiormente. E ora che andiamo al mare, ai tempi di Instagram e TikTok, non possono mancare foto in bikini che ci immortalano su una bella spiaggia.















Danae Mercer, giornalista e influencer che vive a Dubai, ha voluto rivelare un trucco per posare poste perfette senza cellulite. Da qualche tempo Danae condividere crea dei collage in stile "Insta Vs. Reality", mostrando materialmente che la realtà è ben diversa da quella immortalata, mostrando le sue imperfezioni.









“L’illuminazione fa la differenza. In una il mio sedere è inclinato e nell’ombra, la poca luce nasconde la cellulite e leviga le smagliature, è lusinghiero, nell’altra sono solo accovacciata casualmente di fronte allo specchio, fianchi e cosce sono alla luce del sole”, ha scritto l’influencer nell’ultimo scatto che mostra la differenza tra due scatti: nella prima posa in costume da bagno mostrando una pelle perfetta, mentre nella seconda, quella reale, si vede la cellulite.

