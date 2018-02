I could tell you about the approximately 40.000 babies that are born every year with a congenital heart defect. That is roughly 1 in 100 newborns, every year. I could tell you about the half a heart that Adalynn was born with or the many more different congenital heart defects that affect so many children across the globe. I could tell you about how underfunded CHD research is. I could tell you how babies with CHD's require a heart transplant at some point in their lives, why and what you could do to help. I could tell you that Adalynn is one of the 20 people that die every day waiting for a transplant. Or, I could tell you about my perspective of what it was like being in that room to document their last moments together as a family of six. But there aren't any words to describe the pain and love I witnessed. CHD claims so many lives, too many lives. It tears families apart and forces siblings to grow up way too fast. It changes you in every aspect of your life, and to the very core of our heart and soul. It is hard, difficult and unfair. This.This is the reality for many CHD families every day. Kristi and Justin, thank you for allowing me to share with the world such personal and intimate moments. Fly high baby girl. You fought so hard and touched so many lives. https://www.facebook.com/Prayersforadalynn/ #chd #chdawareness #donatelife #hearttransplant #hlhs #worldofbrokenhearts

Un post condiviso da World of broken hearts (@w.o.b.h) in data: Gen 27, 2018 at 10:25 PST